Christian Betzmann justifies himself while sharing photos with his mother

German travel vlogger Christian Betzmann, who broke off his engagement with Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir justified himself while sharing photos with his mother.

Arriving in Germany from Pakistan, the vlogger shared a few photos with his mother, on which fans commented saying that he has found another girlfriend quite soon.

He advised all such netizens to remain calm and also mentioned that it’s not his new girlfriend but his mother.

The German vlogger also added laughing emojis at the end of his clarification, which suggests that he enjoyed all such misleading comments.

It should be noted that last month, Zoya Nasir had announced in a message on the photo and video sharing app Instagram that she and Christian Betzmann were no longer in a relationship as the actress had called off her engagement with him after he made certain remarks regarding Palestine and Israel.

She said in her message, “It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married

His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people, and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision.

There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways.”