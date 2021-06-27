Deepika and Ranveer Lavish unseen wedding photos Make round on internet

Deepika and Ranveer Singh are the most adorable duo of Bollywood and their dream wedding is still talk of the town.

The much-in-love couple got married in 2018 in Italy.

After 3 Years of their dream wedding couple of photos of the most adorable couple making rounds on the Internet.

The unseen picture shows both the love birds been clicked in Italy’s Lake Como, where the couple tied the knot three years ago.

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of 83, which was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus. He will also be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.Deepika will soon be seen alongside Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s next. She also has Shakun Batra’s next in her pipeline.