Dilip Kumar hospitalized again after complaining of breathlessness

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has once again been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Hinduja hospital after a complaint of difficulty in breathing.

According to Indian media reports, Dilip Kumar is being treated in the ICU of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital earlier this month and was discharged a few days later.

According to hospital sources, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital yesterday as a precautionary measure where he is now undergoing treatment.

The actor is undergoing treatment in the ICU so that the doctors can give him the best care.

Recently, rumors were circulating about Dilip Kumar’s death, but his wife Saira Banu denied the rumors and confirmed the news of her husband being alive.