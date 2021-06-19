Do you know what’s Ayeza Khan’s favorite Bollywood film?

Everybody’s favorite actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has disclosed her favorite Bollywood film which is, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.’

She became part of the trend which was circulating on social media after the film marked 22 years after its release.

Ayeza Khan, who has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, has made a place in the hearts of her fans through her super hit dramas and beautiful photo shoots.

*embed post*

The actress shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account and used the hashtag ‘#22yearsofhddcs ‘.

The actress also tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in her post.

Away from TV dramas, nowadays Ayeza Khan is more focused on modeling. She is also sharing new charming photos of herself from her new modeling projects which are being well received by her fans.