Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Do you know who Hareem Shah’s husband is?

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 04:22 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Hareem Shah wedding

News has been circulating that Hareem Shah, who gained fame from the video-sharing application TikTok, married a well-known politician of Sindh.

News of Hareem Shah’s engagement and marriage went viral recently when she shared photos of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram.

The tiktoker promised to share more details about her husband as she has not given any details yet.

After posting a shot of her hands with a diamond ring a few days ago, the TikToker sparked a social media storm.

Hareem Shah shared photos in her wedding dress and bridal make-up on Instagram on June 23 but did not caption the photos.

The report said that although Hareem Shah confirmed the marriage to the member of Sindh assembly, she refrained from revealing her husband’s name and did not mention when and where she tied the knot.

According to sources, Hareem Shah has refused to share marriage information with the member of the Sindh assembly but promised that she would release more information regarding her marriage soon.

Her fans congratulated her on the news of her marriage but also asked to reveal details about her husband.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
4 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
6 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Anushka
37 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
sajal aly dance
7 hours ago
Watch: Sajal Aly and Pakistan’s popular showbiz duo groove to desi beats

Popular Pakistan showbiz industry actors Sajal Aly, Yasir Hussain and his wife...
Jennifer Aniston
7 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston says she “accidentally” insulted Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her experience working with Dolly Parton on...
Fast and Furious 9
8 hours ago
Fast and Furious 9 breaks the US Box Office records

Actor Vin Diesel and John Cena's film 'Fast and Furious 9' made...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
4 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
6 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
7 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
37 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...