Emma stone clarify rumors that she broke her shoulder in spicy girl concert

While appearing virtually as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Emma Stone shares the truth that she broke her shoulder at the Spice Girls Concert.

She was asked by host Ellen DeGeneres to address rumors that she broke her shoulder during a Spice Girls concert in the summer of 2019.

The Cruella actress shared how she in fact did break her shoulder before she went to the concert.

“I broke my shoulder in June of 2019, and we were supposed to start filming Cruella like August, or maybe even July, of 2019,” Emma recalled.

“And I broke my shoulder in two places. But for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert—that I was on somebody’s shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder. And it’s not true!”

“I wasn’t on anybody’s shoulders! I’d already broken my shoulder,” the La La Land star continued.

“I couldn’t get on anyone else’s.”

Stone said she had actually broken her shoulder the night before attending the girl group’s London concert.

“I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London, and I did go, but the night before, someone had a little house party nearby,” she shared. “And this was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could all be together and mingle.”

“And it was a waxed floor in this house, and I slipped, and my arm went back behind me, and I broke my shoulder. And then I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day, wore one of those little cuffs.”

Stone said she went back to the doctor the day after the concert, where she found out her shoulder was indeed broken.