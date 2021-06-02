Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Emma stone clarify rumors that she broke her shoulder in spicy girl concert

Raba Noor

02nd Jun, 2021. 11:01 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Emma stone

While appearing virtually as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Emma Stone shares the truth that she broke her shoulder at the Spice Girls Concert.

She was asked by host Ellen DeGeneres to address rumors that she broke her shoulder during a Spice Girls concert in the summer of 2019.

The Cruella actress shared how she in fact did break her shoulder before she went to the concert.

“I broke my shoulder in June of 2019, and we were supposed to start filming Cruella like August, or maybe even July, of 2019,” Emma recalled.

“And I broke my shoulder in two places. But for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert—that I was on somebody’s shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder. And it’s not true!”

“I wasn’t on anybody’s shoulders! I’d already broken my shoulder,” the La La Land star continued.

“I couldn’t get on anyone else’s.”

Stone said she had actually broken her shoulder the night before attending the girl group’s London concert.

“I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London, and I did go, but the night before, someone had a little house party nearby,” she shared. “And this was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could all be together and mingle.”

“And it was a waxed floor in this house, and I slipped, and my arm went back behind me, and I broke my shoulder. And then I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day, wore one of those little cuffs.”

Stone said she went back to the doctor the day after the concert, where she found out her shoulder was indeed broken.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Angelina Jolie
10 hours ago
Angelina Jolie is ‘bitterly disappointed’ after custody battle

Angelina Jolie is not happy with Brad Pitt following their custody battle....
10 hours ago
“My Vote Is For Nikkah” – Mathira Opposes Malala Yousafzai’s Anti-Marriage Remarks

Mathira Khan, one of the boldest celebrities, has expressed her views on...
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram
11 hours ago
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram A Very Happy Birthday With A Lovely Note

Former national cricket team captain Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram has penned an...
Brad Pitt
11 hours ago
Brad Pitt says his first priority is his children’s well-being

Brad Pitt opened up about his concern about his children as he...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...