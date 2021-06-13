Double Click 728 x 90
Ertugrul Star Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest photos goes viral

13th Jun, 2021. 05:03 pm
Neslisah Alkoclar

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan who played the the role of Ertugrul in the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s latest PDA filled photo has won the hearts of the fans on the internet.
Neslisah Alkoclar took to photo and video sharing application Instagram and posted a loved-up photo with the husband and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.
Neslisah shared the beautiful picture with caption in Turkish which reads: “We call the pinkness on the cheeks a happiness burn, not the sun.”

She added “Spouses also protect you from the sun! Sunday means sunburn and lover” followed by a heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neslisah Alkoclar (@neslisahduzyatan)

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Engin Altan’s fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

