Esra Bilgic looks Gorgeous in her latest photos

‘Esra Bilgic’, who played the role of ‘Halime’ in ‘Ertugrul’, became a star in Pakistan as soon as the series broadcasted in the country.

Esra has gained much popularity and admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul aired in Pakistan.

Esra delighted her millions of fans across the world with latest breathtaking snaps with her friends as shooting of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar wrapped up in Zonguldak.

Esra, who played the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and posted her beautiful photos.

Esra looked gorgeous in the latest dazzling pictures.

Esra Bilgic will share the screen space with her ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ugur Gunes in new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Earlier, she had posted behind-the-scene photos with Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar to confirm the shooting.

According to news reports, the shooting of the most difficult scenes of the first episode in Zonguldak has been wrapped up.