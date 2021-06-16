Double Click 728 x 90
Excise Department stops Shaan Shahid for non-payment of token tax

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 12:57 pm
Shaan Shahid token tax

Pakistani actor, producer, model, writer and film director, Armaghan Shahid, better known by his stage name Shaan Shahid was stopped by the the Excise Department team in Lahore. The actor’s car was stopped for non-payment of token tax.

The token tax was paid by Shaan Shahid on the spot.

According to the director of the excise department, Qamarul Hassan Sajjad, during the operation against token tax evading vehicles in Liberty Chowk, Lahore, the vehicle of film star Shaan was also stopped.

The actor’s car was in arrears of Rs 29,200 in token tax. The film star paid token tax on the spot and redeemed his vehicle.

