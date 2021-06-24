Fans gush over Alizeh Shah’s new-found soulmate

Leading Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah shared a video with her new soul mate on social media which is going viral on the internet.

Alizeh Shah has acted in many super hit dramas of the Pakistani showbiz industry. The actress has achieved a unique position in the showbiz industry through her lively acting in a very short span of time.

Alizeh Shah is quite active on social media and keeps in touch with her fans through new posts along them keeping them updated about the daily happenings in her life.

Alizeh Shah shared a story to her social media account on Instagram. In a short clip shared by Alizeh Shah, it can be seen that she wrapped her pet cat in a cloth and hugged it like a child.

In the video posted, Alizeh Shah can be seen lip syncing to the song from the famous trend ‘Soul Mate’ which is an adaptation of the original song ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’ from Om Shanti Om.

Alizeh Shah mentioned that she doesn’t believe in soul mates but her pet cat has captivated her and captured her attention.