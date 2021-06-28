Double Click 728 x 90
Fast and Furious 9 breaks the US Box Office records

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 02:34 pm
Fast and Furious 9

Actor Vin Diesel and John Cena’s film ‘Fast and Furious 9’ made a grand opening of American cinemas when it released in the United States, breaking the pandemic-era box office record.

The movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’ has won the hearts of the cinema goers after the revival of the closed cinemas due to the long-running Corona epidemic.

Fast & Furious 9 grossed an estimated $70 million at the North American box office this weekend, and was released in UK theaters this week.

The film will be one of the few films to reach the Box Office 100 million mark at the US box office after being hit hard by the showbiz industry’s Corona epidemic.

The action-packed film broke the record for last year’s Corona epidemic, A Quiet Place Part Two, which grossed $57.1 million by the end of the first week of its release.

