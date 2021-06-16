Double Click 728 x 90
Faysal Quraishi Gives Malala An Important Piece Of Advice

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 11:53 am
Faysal Quraishi

Leading actor and host of Pakistan showbiz industry Faysal Quraishi gave important advice to the youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on her statement regarding marriage.

Recently, Faysal Qureshi along with his best friend and actor Aijaz Aslam attended a program on a private TV channel where he answered various questions asked by the host.

In one segment of the program, the host showed Faysal Qureshi pictures of various celebrities and asked the actor what advice he would like to give to them.

During this session, when a picture of Malala Yousafzai appeared on the screen, Faysal Qureshi gave her an important piece of advice regarding her recent statement about marriage.

Faysal Qureshi said, “When we are actors and renowned personalities representing our country in front of the whole world, we have to say everything thoughtfully.”

“Before making a statement about our country or religion, we should think about it so that it does not offend people,” the actor said.

“I would also advise Malala to be careful and think before making any statement,” he added.

The Nobel Prize-winning social activist gave an interview to Vogue magazine in which she spoke about marriage saying that if a person wants to be with another person, it is not necessary for them to have marriage papers (marriage certificate) to live together officially.

After the Nobel Prize-winning activist’s statement, she was severely criticized and her name became a top trend on Twitter due to this.

