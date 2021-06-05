Feroze Khan reacts to Malala Yousafzai’s Anti-Marriage statement

Popular Pakistani actor Feroze Khan also could not remain silent regarding Malala Yousafzai’s recent controversial statement and reacted by presenting his opinion on it.

The Nobel Prize-winning social activist recently gave an interview to Vogue magazine in which she spoke about marriage saying that if a person wants to be with another person, it is not necessary for them to have marriage papers (marriage certificate) to live together officially.

After the Nobel Prize-winning activist’s statement, she was severely criticized and her name became a top trend on Twitter due to this.

Feroze Khan also took part in this criticism and shared Malala’s Vogue magazine cover on his Instagram account and tagged her official Instagram handle writing, “Malala the Puppet.”