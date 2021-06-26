Feroze Khan slams Prime Minister Imran Khan’s critics

Leading actor of Pakistan’s film and television industry Feroze Khan recently spoke out against social media users criticizing the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Recently, Feroze Khan offered a job to aeronautical engineer Abdul Malik, who was selling watermelon juice, after which the actor also met the young lad.

A user named Dr. Rauf Ahmed has shared a picture of Feroze Khan and Abdul Malik on the micro-blogging site Twitter and has sharply criticized the current government.

Khan sahib is fixing the damage that has been done in years. Hold your horses doc.

The user wrote in his tweet, “Pakistan’s Two Major Departments: Doctors and Engineers-Unemployed. I have not seen corruption like in Khan Sahib’s time – PMC has a lawyer, industry has ‘them’.”

The user added while sharing the photo that the man is an aeronautical engineer and is forced to sell watermelon juice because he can’t find a job.”

Replying to the Twitter user’s tweet, Feroze Khan said, “you know what’s the most cracking bit tho? He wasn’t as hopeless as you are sitting there! He had his eyes on the prize and that’s all it takes.

Responding to the user’s criticism, the actor wrote, “Khan sahib is fixing the damage that has been done in years. Hold your horses doc.

It should be noted that Abdul Malik completed his education in the United Arab Emirates while he pursued a degree in aeronautical engineering from a Chinese university.

The young man from Swat came to Pakistan with a dream of a better future, doing an internship at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra.

He spent a few years working as a trainee engineer in Peshawar Flying Club and as an assistant ramp officer in a private airline, but he did not get the post according to his qualifications or salary requirements.