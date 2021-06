In Lahore, police foiled an attempt to seize the plaza of Pakistani actress Meera‘s mother in Ghalib Market.

According to the police authorities, a case has been registered against actress Meera’s brother Hassan Abbas and five accused have been arrested.

Automatic rifles and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused Noman, Baig, Waqas, Sardar Ahmed and Amirzada.

According to the police, the accused used blackmail by preparing fake documents of the plaza.