Gigi Hadid flaunts her citrus-inspired eye makeup & leaves fans mesmerized

Hina Masood

15th Jun, 2021. 12:03 pm
Gigi Hadid eye makeup

Gigi Hadid flaunted her ultra-glam look in her most recent Instagram post, showcasing her orange eyeliner.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, posted a new photo to Instagram on Sunday with a mysterious caption, showcasing her stunning makeup talents and very hot look.

With a citrus-inspired liner, makeup artist Patrick Ta gave Hadid’s inner corners an incredible extension, keeping the rest of the model’s makeup harmonious.

“Coming soon,” the Khai’s mother captioned her image, implying that she will soon announce a new project or brand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The fashionista, who dazzles her fans with her style, wore more cosmetics to enhance her beauty.

Gigi’s image received a tonne of likes, with fans of Zayn Malik’s lover heaping praise on the style queen for her stunning appearance.

