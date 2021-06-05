Double Click 728 x 90
Hania Aamir discloses the main reason why she uses social media

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 02:50 pm
Hania Aamir social media

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Hania Aamir responded to all the criticism with restraint, explaining the reason for being more active on social media.

She wrote a lengthy response to the recent criticism she faced in an Instagram post in which she appealed to the people to let her live in peace and give precedence to love over hatred.

The actress patiently responded to all the criticism by explaining the reason for her activism on social media saying, “I share my personal life in little bits and pieces here. Some appreciate. Some think I shouldn’t,”

“I do it to connect with the people who love me on this platform. I am here spreading laughs and smiles” the actress wrote.

“Remember me for the girl who touched your heart with a vulnerable meaningful conversation. Remember me for my kindness and love,” she continued to say.

After receiving hateful comments, Hania further said that her post is not an emotional giving up post but it is to spread love over hate.

The actress conveyed the message to her fans that they should always put love before hatred, and love themselves as well as others around them. “Laugh. Live your life.”

