Hania Aamir shares a heart-touching note after backlash on social media

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 05:09 pm
Hania Amir

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir shared a heart-touching note to express her feelings after she faced backlash for her video on social media.

She took to photo and video sharing application Instagram and posted a video clip where she was seen distressed and one of her friends is trying to bring a smile on her face.

The beautifull actress actor wrote in the caption “just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing.”

She continued, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong.”

“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness”, Hania concluded.

