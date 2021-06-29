Hareem Shah shares new videos after her marriage

News has been circulating since yesterday that Hareem Shah, who gained fame from the video-sharing application TikTok, has married a well-known politician of Sindh, a PPP provincial minister.

According to sources, the actress made the huge claim on social media that she has tied the knot with a PPP provincial minister and will soon go for honeymoon.

In the recent videos shared by Hareem Shah, she can be seen dressed in black, hosting a TV show named ‘The Hareem Show’.

No further details were shared during her show ‘The Hareem Show, – Cattle Market Special’.

Hareem Shah, as usual, has blocked comments on her videos.

The famous TikToker Hareem Shah is in the news once again. Earlier, she shared a post about her marriage on social media, that lacked details of her marriage. She posted a picture of herself and a man’s hand, but soon after, she also deleted the picture.

Yesterday, the TikTok personality confirmed that her husband is a PPP member of the Sindh Assembly and a well-known personality.

The name of the assembly member whom Hareem Shah married has not been revealed yet. She says she will reveal her husband’s name soon.