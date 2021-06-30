Hareem Shah to respond to Hassan Iqbal’s claims licitly

TikTok star Hareem Shah announced to respond to Hassan Iqbal in a legitimate way.

In a statement, Hareem Shah said that Hassan used to record TikTok videos with her and ask her to promote him.

“I have not shared anything with Hassan Iqbal, I will respond to him legally,” she said.

The TikTok star once again said that she is married and will be sharing pictures in this regard very soon.

An earlier photo shared by Hareem Shah showing a male and female hand has caused a controversy.

Hassan Iqbal, a friend of the TikTok sensation, said in this regard that the photo shared by Hareem Shah belongs to him, and that it is his hand with his friend’s, not Hareem Shah’s.

He added that he did not know where the photo was taken from. Hareem Shah herself had mentioned that the photo had nothing to do with the recent news of her marriage.