Hira Mani Receives Second Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Hina Masood

04th Jun, 2021. 12:54 pm
Hira Mani

Pakistani showbiz industry actress Hira Mani received the second dose of the Covid 19 vaccine and she shared the news via her Instagram account.

Recently the Do Bol actress, Hira Mani received her second dose of Covid 19 vaccine and posted a video on her Instagram account urging her fans and friends to get themselves vaccinated as well.

Taking to her Instagram account she shared a video saying “Covid. Hou gayi vaccination (Vaccination done)”.

Hira Mani also gave the purpose of posting the video where she can be seen receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Her husband Salman Shaikh AKA Mani dropped a comment on her video saying “Pakistan ke Tamam top heroines 30plus hain ….baqi sab bhe lagwa lain hukumat ke taraf sai free Hai (All top Pakistani heroines are 30 +, so please get vaccinated, its free from government)”.

