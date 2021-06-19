Double Click 728 x 90
How did Sara Ali Khan react after meeting her new stepbrother?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 10:25 am
Sara Ali Khan stepbrothers

Reacting to the birth of her half-brother, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan said that her father, actor Saif Ali Khan is very lucky to have seen the joy of being a father in four different periods of his life.

According to Indian media, in a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she was very happy when she met her newborn stepbrother.

“He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted,” she said. “He is just a ball of cuteness.”

Sara Ali Khan says she often annoys her father Saif Ali Khan for having a child in every decade of his life.

“My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood,” she said humorously.

She concluded saying that this child will bring more joy and excitement in her father and Kareena’s life, and that she is very happy for them.

