How is Feroze Khan’s attitude towards his wife Alizey?

Everybody’s beloved actress of Pakistan Iqra Aziz has revealed that Feroze Khan takes great care of his wife, Alizey and pays a lot of attention to her as well as her needs.

A short video of Iqra Aziz is going viral on social media pages in which it can be seen that the beautiful actor duo Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry participated in a talk show with host, beautiful and veteran actress Reema Khan.

In the video, it can be seen that Iqra Aziz talks highly about her fellow actor, Feroze Khan.

Iqra Aziz says that ‘Feroze Khan takes great care of his wife and pays a lot of attention to her. Once Alizey came to the set to meet Feroze Khan, after which Feroze Khan left the set with his wife. They left with full protocol.

Iqra Aziz said that she was very happy about Feroze Khan giving so much attention and love to his wife.

It is to be noted that the on-screen couple, Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan are being appreciated together in a blockbuster drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’.