Humaima Malick applauds Pakistani politican Firdous Ashiq Awan

The versatile Bollywood and Lollywood actress Humaima Malick, who has shown the true essence of her acting, has applauded Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan on social media for her recent video which is circulating all over social media.

The ‘Bol’ actress wrote in a message released on the social networking website Twitter, “#FirdousAshiqAwan well done!”

Seeing this tweet of the actress, it can be assumed that she is very happy with the behavior of Firdous Ashiq Awan which was seen in the viral video for which she also applauded the Pakistani politician.

Humaima Malick has come under criticism from netizens due to her tweet.

A user commented saying she must be being sarcastic as nobody appreciates violence.

It must be a sarcastic Well done! No one appreciate violence. — Muhammad Haris Siddiqui (@iharrissiddiqui) June 10, 2021

Another user wrote in a satirical tone to always promote the wrong content.