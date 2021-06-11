Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Humaima Malick applauds Pakistani politican Firdous Ashiq Awan

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 01:03 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Humaima Malick

The versatile Bollywood and Lollywood actress Humaima Malick, who has shown the true essence of her acting, has applauded Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan on social media for her recent video which is circulating all over social media.

The ‘Bol’ actress wrote in a message released on the social networking website Twitter, “#FirdousAshiqAwan well done!”

Seeing this tweet of the actress, it can be assumed that she is very happy with the behavior of Firdous Ashiq Awan which was seen in the viral video for which she also applauded the Pakistani politician.

Humaima Malick has come under criticism from netizens due to her tweet.

A user commented saying she must be being sarcastic as nobody appreciates violence.

Another user wrote in a satirical tone to always promote the wrong content.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kareena Kapoor
23 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor is all set for the weekend as she shares a no-makeup look

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her new shirt and a makeup-free...
Kim Kardashian
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is open to finding a guy in order to move on

Kim Kardashian is ready to find a man to move on with...
Meghan Markle
3 hours ago
Why did Meghan Markle keep her daughter’s birth private?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet...
Riz Ahmed
4 hours ago
Riz Ahmed makes an effort to portray Muslims in a better light in movies

British actor Riz Ahmed made an attempt on Thursday to reform the...
Meera's mother
4 hours ago
Five arrested for an attempt to occupy actress Meera’s mother’s plaza

In Lahore, police foiled an attempt to seize the plaza of Pakistani...
Prince Edward
5 hours ago
Prince Edward opens up about Prince Harry & the Royal family’s split

Prince Edward has spoken out on Prince Harry's unfortunate break with Meghan...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021
50 seconds ago
BCH TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to PKR on, 11th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month
3 mins ago
Pakistan will bid for key events at the ICC conference this month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) seeks offers for the hosting rights of...
Budget 2021-22 Reduced tax on cars
14 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Tax To Be Reduced On vehicles smaller than 850 cc

In the federal budget 2021-22, being presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...
USDT TO PKR
19 mins ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...