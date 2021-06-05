Double Click 728 x 90
“I Am Five Years Older Than My Husband”: Jia Ali

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 01:45 pm
Jia Ali Imran Idrees Marriage

Actress and model Jia Ali, who recently tied the knot with a Hong Kong-based Pakistani businessman, has revealed that she is five years older than her husband Imran Idrees.

Jia Ali had her wedding rituals take place at Badshahi Mosque Lahore in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members.

In a recent interview, the model has detailed that before her marriage, she was friend with Idress on Facebook.

“My first meeting with Imran was when he came to Karachi, especially to my house. He is very truthful, which is why I like him,” she said.

While Imran was referring to Jia’s features, he said, “Jia has a transparent personality, she has no dual standards.”

Addressing the fans, Jia Ali said, “I am 48 years old and 5 years older than Imran.” She further requested the critics to not make their age difference an issue because age has nothing to do with a perfect married couple.

“I firmly believe that a person reaps what he sows. God honours me with this beautiful relation”, she shared.

The model further confirmed that soon she will again return to cinema screens. According to her, coming back to the big screen will be a surprise for her fans.

Moreover, the model has received immense backlash and is being accused of marrying the businessman solely due to his money and stature.

Here Are The Public Reactions:

Note that Imran Idrees is managing director at Imran Sports International, Hong Kong. He is also a founder of the United Cricket Club, Hong Kong and is famous for his passion for cricket and humanitarian works.

He has been a member of PTI Hong Kong since 1998.

On the other hand, Imran Idrees is also closely associated with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and played a key role in mobilizing the PTI in East Asian Pacific countries.

