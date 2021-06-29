Popular actor Imran Ashraf posted a difficult challenge for his fans in which his fans are increasingly and eagerly participating.

The actor shared his passport size photo on Twitter and challenged the fans to share their passport size photos as well.

اپنی پاسپورٹ سائز تصویر Retweet کریں شرط no فلٹر pic.twitter.com/aIONyTrNOO — Imran Ashraf (@IamImranAshraf) June 28, 2021

Imran Ashraf made it a condition for the participants that the photo must be shared without any filter.

The renowned actor was also seen solving the problems of those who could not take part in the challenge. One user said, “I have not yet got a passport because there is no passport for the poor.”

Jaani gareeb bando ka passport hi nh bana ab tk🙂 — alihassan🕶️ (@alihasan4u) June 28, 2021

Imran Ashraf advised him to join the challenge using a picture of himself from matriculation school.

It should be noted that talented actor Imran Ashraf had his Twitter account verified last month. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor thanked the micro-blogging site “Twitter” for verifying his account. He wrote,

“Thank you twitter” followed by a red heart emoji.