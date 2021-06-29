Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Imran Ashraf comes up with a new challenge for fans

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 02:55 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Imran Ashraf challenge

Popular actor Imran Ashraf posted a difficult challenge for his fans in which his fans are increasingly and eagerly participating.

The actor shared his passport size photo on Twitter and challenged the fans to share their passport size photos as well.

Imran Ashraf made it a condition for the participants that the photo must be shared without any filter.

The renowned actor was also seen solving the problems of those who could not take part in the challenge. One user said, “I have not yet got a passport because there is no passport for the poor.”

Imran Ashraf advised him to join the challenge using a picture of himself from matriculation school.

It should be noted that talented actor Imran Ashraf had his Twitter account verified last month. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor thanked the micro-blogging site “Twitter” for verifying his account. He wrote,

“Thank you twitter” followed by a red heart emoji.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Atif Aslam Dil Jalane Ki Baat
3 hours ago
Atif Aslam Wins Hearts With His Latest Video Song ‘Dil Jalane Ki Baat’

Pakistan's acclaimed singing sensation Atif Aslam has gained immense appreciation with his...
Hareem Shah Saeed Ghani
5 hours ago
“I’ve never met Mohtarma,” Saeed Ghani Denounces Marriage Rumours With Hareem Shah

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has rebuked rumours of his marriage with...
Imran Ashraf wife
5 hours ago
When did Imran Ashraf meet his wife Kiran for the first time?

Karan Ashfaq, wife of renowned Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf, held a Q&A...
Hareem Shah
6 hours ago
Hareem Shah Silences Content Creators Spreading Hearsay

TikTok sensation Hareem Shah released a video message on speculations about her...
Hareem Shah marriage
7 hours ago
Hareem Shah shares new videos after her marriage

News has been circulating since yesterday that Hareem Shah, who gained fame...
Deepika Padukone
17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone returns to social media after almost two months

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her workout routine in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
3 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
44 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
53 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
56 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...