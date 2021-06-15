Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Iqra Aziz flaunts her luscious locks after a stylish haircut

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 01:34 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Iqra Aziz haircut

A well-known actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Iqra Aziz has shared her new look on social media in which she looks very beautiful showing off her luscious locks.

Actress Iqra Aziz, who has garnered acclaim from fans across the border, including Pakistan, for her performance in various Pakistani dramas, especially in the ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ sequel, shared new videos on the social media site Instagram along with recent photos of her haircut.

Iqra Aziz’s mother can also be seen with her in the pictures shared by the actress.

The mother and daughter duo went out for some ‘self-love’ and pampered themselves with a fresh cut.

Iqra Aziz posted a video of herself to her Instagram account in which she can be seen setting her hair, and happy with her new hair.

Millions of fans are expressing their love for the actress and wishing well for her future child on this post of Iqra Aziz. Her new hair is also being complimented by well-known personalities of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry.

Earlier, Pakistani showbiz’s lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain announced that they are expecting their first baby via their social media handles.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
2 hours ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
Sara Ali Khan Sushant Singh
2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to the late Sushant Singh...
Sonya Hussyn PM Khan
3 hours ago
 Sonya Hussyn hopes PM Khan will make Pakistan a better place to live in

Leading and talented actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Sonya Hussyn Bukharee said...
Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat
3 hours ago
Asim Azhar impressed after hearing Mustafa Jaan-E-Rehmat on flute

Asim Azhar's songs are loved by his fans but this time the...
Susan Sarandon
3 hours ago
‘Brad Pitt is not just a gorgeous face’ Susan Sarandon praises her co-star

Susan Sarandon, a legendary Hollywood actress, talks about her experience working with...
Feroze Khan marriage
4 hours ago
Feroze Khan advises people to marry more than once

One of the leading actor, model and video jockey of the Pakistani...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

dengue-prevention approach completed a large-scale experiment
17 mins ago
A revolutionary dengue-prevention approach has successfully completed a large-scale experiment

Infecting mosquitos with a certain species of bacteria can protect them from...
Sindh: 20% Increase In Salaries Of Government Employees Approved
58 mins ago
Sindh: 20% Increase In Salaries Of Government Employees Approved

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved a 20 per cent increase in...
Sindh Issued New Order Regarding Coronavirus SOPs
1 hour ago
Sindh Issued New Order Regarding Coronavirus SOPs

Karachi: Sindh Home Department has issued a new order for Coronavirus SOPs....
Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case
2 hours ago
Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and...