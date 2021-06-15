Iqra Aziz flaunts her luscious locks after a stylish haircut

A well-known actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Iqra Aziz has shared her new look on social media in which she looks very beautiful showing off her luscious locks.

Actress Iqra Aziz, who has garnered acclaim from fans across the border, including Pakistan, for her performance in various Pakistani dramas, especially in the ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ sequel, shared new videos on the social media site Instagram along with recent photos of her haircut.

Iqra Aziz’s mother can also be seen with her in the pictures shared by the actress.

The mother and daughter duo went out for some ‘self-love’ and pampered themselves with a fresh cut.

Iqra Aziz posted a video of herself to her Instagram account in which she can be seen setting her hair, and happy with her new hair.

Millions of fans are expressing their love for the actress and wishing well for her future child on this post of Iqra Aziz. Her new hair is also being complimented by well-known personalities of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry.

Earlier, Pakistani showbiz’s lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain announced that they are expecting their first baby via their social media handles.