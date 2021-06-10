It doesn’t feel good to be thin: Neelam Muneer Khan

One of the leading actresses of the showbiz industry, Neelam Muneer Khan said that she does not like being thin at all.

A video clip of actress Neelam Muneer is going viral on social media in which senior actress Bushra Ansari, Javed Sheikh and other actors can be seen with her.

Neelam said during a program on a private TV channel that she lost weight for a movie but she did not like being thin at all. She further said that if anyone sees such skinny girls in Peshawar, they will say she is sick and give her some food.

On the other hand, actress Bushra Ansari, who was also present on the show, said that she was the thinnest of all her siblings and had the ideal model figure at the age of 14.