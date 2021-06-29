“I’ve never met Mohtarma,” Saeed Ghani Denounces Marriage Rumours With Hareem Shah

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has rebuked rumours of his marriage with TikTok star Hareem Shah as the news of her marriage has brought storm all over social media.

Claiming the rumours ‘false’, Saeed Ghani took to Twitter and said: “I’ve never met Mohtarma in my life.”

“Alhamdulillah I’m happy with my only wife and kids and living a prosperous life,” he added.

The minister further advised netizens and media to avoid spreading such speculations without confirmation.

میں نہ محترمہ کو جانتا ہوں نہ کبھی ملا ہوں اور نہ ہی کبھی میں نے انہیں دیکھا ہے

الحمداللہ میں اپنی واحد بیوی اور بچوں کیساتھ خوشگوار زندگی گذار رہا ہوں۔

براہ مہربانی بغیر تصدیق کہ اس طرح کی خبریں پھیلانے سے گریز کریں۔ اگر محترمہ نے واقعی شادی کرلی ہے تو میں مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں https://t.co/FOmum4SLST — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 29, 2021

According to the sources, Hareem Shah has tied the knot with a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) minister. However, the TikToker has avoided commenting on the matter.

Shah’s announcement of marriage has triggered a wave of curiosity in the public about the groom.

The news caught the attention of members of the Sindh Assembly and they kept asking each other about Shah’s groom during the provincial assembly session on Monday (yesterday).

Hareem Shah shared photos of the wedding dress and bridal make-up on Instagram on June 23 but did not caption the photos.

They also searched a man of short height wearing a Rolex watch as was apparent from a picture of hands posted by Hareem.

Note that Hareem Shah’s videos with several politicians, religious figures and social leaders had gone viral in the past.

After gaining immense fame from Tik Tak, she had shown the essence of acting in a web series inspired by her life while she also appeared in various commercials.