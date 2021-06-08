Jannat Mirza apologizes to Bushra Ansari and calls her a legend

TikTok star Jannat Mirza apologized to senior actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Bushra Ansari for the negative comments she made against her, and termed her a legend.

Commenting on Bushra Ansari’s descriptive statement, Jannat Mirza apologized to the veteran actress saying that her words were very harsh for her family.

“I’m sorry i never wanted to make a fuss out of it. But those words were very harsh for me & for my family.”

The TikTok star further mentioned that it was necessary to respond to clear the air out. She said that Bushra Ansar’s words provoked her to react rudely.

“We should respect our elders but apne choto ko bhi pyaar se treat krna chahye,” wrote the TikToker.

Directed towards Bushra Ansari, Jannat Mirza wrote that if she had explained to her with love, she would have apologized a thousand times in front of everyone because she can’t think of hurting anyone.

Finally, Jannat Mirza wrote, “You’re a living legend, no doubt but pls choose your adjectives wisely…MORE POWER TO YOU!”

Earlier, the veteran actress of Pakistani Showbiz Industry, Bushra Ansari and TikTok Star Jannat Mirza had exchanged harsh words on social media.

While Bushra Ansari termed the social media stars as ‘ignorant’, Jannat Mirza addressed the senior actress as ‘Amma Jee’ and at the same time advised her to know the truth before criticizing.