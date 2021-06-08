Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Jason Sudeikis is massively upset over Olivia’s relationship

Hina Masood

08th Jun, 2021. 04:50 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde

American actor, comedian, and writer Jason Sudeikis is still pretty much upset and angry over the news of her ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde dating Harry styles.

The 45 years-old actor and comedian is quite disturbed about his former ladylove leaving him for the ex-One Direction member, revealed by a report.

“They’re going from strength to strength, and he’s still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry,” said a source to Page Six.

Sudeikis and Wilde split in early November 2020 but the news didn’t break off their separation. The insider also claimed that Wilde’s on-set relationship with Styles was “a reason” for why she called off her engagement.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Earlier, sources had told Page Six that Wilde and Sudeikis’ relationship hit the rocks over the former’s involvement with Styles.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Aiman Khan
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan sets the mother-daughter goals with Amal in latest snaps

Pakistani emerging actress and social media sensation Aiman Khan exuded mother-daughter goals...
Alizeh Shah
8 hours ago
Alizeh Shah responds to social media user over short haircut

Alizeh Shah responds to social media user over short haircut. Pakistani actress...
Jennifer Lopez
10 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez always wanted her relationship with Ben to ‘work out’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have been appearing...
Jessica Alba
10 hours ago
Jessica Alba shares adorable snaps of her daughter

American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba shared some cute and adorable pictures...
Gigi Hadid runway
10 hours ago
Photos: Gigi Hadid’s Most Adventurous Looks On and Off the Runway

Gigi Hadid has been a style icon for years. She is a...
Ahmad Ali Butt
10 hours ago
Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note on Farhad Humayun’s demise

Ahmad Ali Butt shared a heartfelt and overwhelming note for his late...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

General Qamar Javed Bajwa
2 hours ago
Pakistan values to fraternal relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General...
Murad Ali Shah
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi

Sindh government to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the...
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’
2 hours ago
Barcelona confirm ‘Sergio Aguero’ signing from ‘Manchester City’

Barcelona confirmed that ‘Manchester City’ striker ‘Sergio Aguero’ will join the club...
budget
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Punjab govt suggests 10pc growth in salaries, pensions of govt employees

The Punjab government is all set to present the budget 2021-22, before...