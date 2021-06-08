Jason Sudeikis is massively upset over Olivia’s relationship

American actor, comedian, and writer Jason Sudeikis is still pretty much upset and angry over the news of her ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde dating Harry styles.

The 45 years-old actor and comedian is quite disturbed about his former ladylove leaving him for the ex-One Direction member, revealed by a report.

“They’re going from strength to strength, and he’s still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry,” said a source to Page Six.

Sudeikis and Wilde split in early November 2020 but the news didn’t break off their separation. The insider also claimed that Wilde’s on-set relationship with Styles was “a reason” for why she called off her engagement.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Earlier, sources had told Page Six that Wilde and Sudeikis’ relationship hit the rocks over the former’s involvement with Styles.