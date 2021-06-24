Double Click 728 x 90
Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Imran Khan’s controversial statement

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 02:08 pm
Jemima Goldsmith Imran Khan statement

Jemima Marcelle Goldsmith formerly known as Jemima Khan is a British screenwriter, television, film and documentary producer and she recently spoke up regarding Imran Khan’s controversial statement on a pertaining issue, rape.

Jemima highlighted her old tweet from 8th April and tweeted a concise but meaningful message. She expressed her sentiments with a simple, ‘Sigh’.

Earlier in April, she lashed out at the Prime Minister’s comments about rape and sexual abuse being linked to ‘vulgarity’.

“And again. Sigh,” she wrote in a message on Twitter, highlighting a tweet she had posted earlier in April about a Saudi woman being harassed despite wearing an abaya and niqab.

This time she responded to PM Imran Khan’s statement in which he associated women wearing “very few clothes” to rape. He said women wearing “very few clothes” would “impact” men.

“The problem is not how women dress!” Jemima said in her tweet on April 8.

“I’m hoping this is a misquote/mistranslation. The Imran I knew used to say, ‘Put a veil on the man’s eyes not on the woman’,” she wrote in a tweet she had posted earlier. She also quoted a verse from the Holy Quran: “Say to the believing ‘men’ that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts. That is purer for them. Surely, Allah is well aware of what they do.”

“The onus is on men,” she wrote.

Twitteratis replied to her recent tweet with various comments saying, “Jemima, stop doubting the man and listen to the unedited interview first.”

There were however a few netizens and a senator who expressed sympathy for Jemima.

