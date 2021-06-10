Double Click 728 x 90
Jennifer Garner approves of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion

Hina Masood

10th Jun, 2021. 11:33 am
American actress and producer, Jennifer Garner is now happy with the news of her ex-husband Ben Affleck dating Jennifer Lopez.

According to the report, the 49 years-old actress, Jennifer Garner approved her ex-husband rekindling his romance with the ‘Hustlers’ star.

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making appearances in the headlines because of their romance. The couple enjoys every moment together ever since they started dating.

“JLo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” revealed by a source to Us Weekly.

“JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

Citing a source, the media outlet also reported: “They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love.”

Jennifer Garner and Affleck were married for 13 years. The ex-couple first met in 2004 and married in June 2005 after a two-month engagement. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

According to the latest claims, Jennifer Lopez is considering to relocate to Los Angeles to start over with Ben Affleck.

