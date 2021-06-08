Double Click 728 x 90
Jessica Alba shares adorable snaps of her daughter

Hina Masood

08th Jun, 2021. 04:45 pm
Jessica Alba

American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba shared some cute and adorable pictures of her now-teen daughter while celebrating the honor of being a mother.

On Monday, The 40 years-old businesswoman Jessica Alba said that now she has a teenage daughter. Also, the actress shared several snaps of her daughter on social media.

The actress got emotional and overwhelmed as her daughter turned 13 this year,

“My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor,” the proud mother of three captioned her post on Instagram. “Yes, you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind… I’m just so proud of you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Jessica Alba then explained about her teary eyes, saying that these are tears of happiness.

“I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears – they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have me to accept my emotional outbursts boo,” the actress said in her heartfelt post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

“You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl! I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom #happybirthdayhonor #thisis13 #honorcita,” Jessica Alba wrote concluding the emotional post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

The actress once described her family as being a “very conservative family a traditional, Catholic, Latin American family” and herself as very liberal; she says she had identified herself as a “feminist” as early as age five.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

