Kangana Ranaut tributes yoga for sister’s survival post her acid attack

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 05:49 pm
Kangna Ranaut

On the International Day of Yoga, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut requested the practice of breathing and stretching which also helped her sister and secretary Rangoli Chandel in recovering her self-esteem and confidence when acid was thrown on her face.

It was a hate crime by a ‘roadside Romeo’ that resulted in Chandel’s face being partly worn.

“Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story — a roadside Romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third-degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged, she had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years but that wasn’t all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak, yes no matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at everything [sic],” Ranaut posted on Instagram.

Ranaut was 19 years old when her older sister had to fight this threatening phase that saw her individuality being questioned and her engagement breaking off. But yoga came to their communal rescue.

“She was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped. At that time I was hardly 19 years old, I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision,” Ranaut further stated.

 

