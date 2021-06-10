Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Life is too short to fight and keep grudges, Maya Ali

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 10:27 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Maya Ali

Actress Maya Ali has shared a message for kind and compassionate people to her social media account on Instagram.

Maya Ali shared a post on Instagram in which she wrote that good-hearted and kind people are not only born but are specially created. “They are the souls that have experienced so much at the hands of life, they are the ones who have dug themselves out of the dark, who have fought to turn every loss into a lesson”, read the message.

The actress dedicated the post to all the kind individuals out there and appreciated all such people.

Maya’s caption stated, “I am dedicating this post to all the kind people out there who do acts of kindness to make the world more beautiful place, who do it without any benefit in return, for me they are the true heroes, who have seen and experienced things in life and they know the importance of kindness in the world. Life is too short to fight, to keep grudges and to let each other down, life is beautiful and we just have to be kind no matter what others do.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

‘The ‘Diyar-e-Dil’ actress advised people that life is too short, and that nothing is gained by fighting or hating others and humiliating people.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Neelam Muneer
1 hour ago
It doesn’t feel good to be thin: Neelam Muneer Khan

One of the leading actresses of the showbiz industry, Neelam Muneer Khan...
Fahad Mustafa
2 hours ago
Why did fashion designer Maheen Ghani criticize Fahad Mustafa?

One of the leading designers of the fashion industry Maheen Ghani has...
Taylor Swift
12 hours ago
Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ vinyl version sales set new record

American singer Taylor Swift recently broke a number of records with her...
Harry and Meghan
12 hours ago
Harry and Meghan did not ask Queen Elizabeth to name their daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth and...
Kourtney Kardashian
14 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian shows love for Travis Barker with snap of his blood

American social media personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are often snapped...
Srha Asghar disclosed how she met her husband 'Omar Murtaza'
16 hours ago
Srha Asghar disclosed how she met her husband ‘Omar Murtaza’

Srha Asghar, a Pakistani Television actress tied the knot with lover ‘Omar...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rashid Khan shines as Lahore Qalandars defeat Islamabad United.
12 mins ago
Rashid Khan shines as Lahore Qalandars defeat Islamabad United

Rashid Khan smashed three consecutive fours in the final over, changing the match's...
ADA TO PKR
14 mins ago
ADA TO PKR: Today 1 Cardano to Pakistan Rupee, on 10th June 2021

The exchange rate for the (ADA ) - Cardano  cryptocurrency to the...
Govt Formulates Comprehensive Strategy For Poverty Alleviation: PM
15 mins ago
Govt Formulates Comprehensive Strategy For Poverty Alleviation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government has formulated a...
Firdous Slaps Mandokhel On National Television, Says He Provoked Me
36 mins ago
Firdous Slaps Mandokhel On National Television, Says He Provoked Me

A scuffle between Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous...