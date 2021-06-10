Life is too short to fight and keep grudges, Maya Ali

Actress Maya Ali has shared a message for kind and compassionate people to her social media account on Instagram.

Maya Ali shared a post on Instagram in which she wrote that good-hearted and kind people are not only born but are specially created. “They are the souls that have experienced so much at the hands of life, they are the ones who have dug themselves out of the dark, who have fought to turn every loss into a lesson”, read the message.

The actress dedicated the post to all the kind individuals out there and appreciated all such people.

Maya’s caption stated, “I am dedicating this post to all the kind people out there who do acts of kindness to make the world more beautiful place, who do it without any benefit in return, for me they are the true heroes, who have seen and experienced things in life and they know the importance of kindness in the world. Life is too short to fight, to keep grudges and to let each other down, life is beautiful and we just have to be kind no matter what others do.”

‘The ‘Diyar-e-Dil’ actress advised people that life is too short, and that nothing is gained by fighting or hating others and humiliating people.