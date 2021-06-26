Living apart for 7 months, Shaniera and Wasim Akram still prove to be couple goals

Shaniera Akram, wife of Wasim Akram, the Sultan of Swing and former captain of the national cricket team, said that it has been 7 months since she has seen her husband, and that it is very difficult to live without him. She hopes to be with her husband soon.

Shaniera Akram posted a special message for her husband Wasim Akram to her verified Instagram account while sharing a photo of herself.

“If couple goals are being the best people we can be during the 20/21 pandemic as working hard as single parents, living two totally different lives, on opposite sides of the world for almost 7 months, the longest we have ever been apart but still remain stronger than ever. Then yep, we are couple goals @wasimakramlive

Inshallah soon we will be together again,” Shaniera wrote.

It should be noted that Shaniera and her daughter Aiyla Akram are living in Australia since last year while her husband Wasim Akram is in Pakistan.

Since the Australian government has closed Australia’s borders in response to the rising cases of the coronavirus, Shaniera is left in Australia, missing her husband.