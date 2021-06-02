Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Malala Yousafzai Graces Cover Of British Fashion Magazine Vogue

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 01:47 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Malala

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize-winning Pakistani student and social activist, graced the cover of the British fashion magazine Vogue.

Malala Yousafzai has been selected for the cover of Vogue Magazine’s July issue.

Yesterday, Malala shared a photo on the cover of a fashion magazine in which she tweeted, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Malala’s shared photo is being appreciated by social media users.

Malala Vogue

On the other hand, Malala’s interview has been shared on social media by the British fashion magazine Vogue under the headline ‘Malala’s extraordinary life.

In addition, Malala’s notable achievements as a magazine profile have been highlighted.

In an interview with Vogue, Malala said, “Dupatta is the identity of our Pashtun culture, which shows where we belong. When we Pashtun or Pakistani girls wear our cultural dress, we are considered oppressed, silent.” So I want to tell everyone that you can be your own voice in your own culture.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Angelina Jolie
10 hours ago
Angelina Jolie is ‘bitterly disappointed’ after custody battle

Angelina Jolie is not happy with Brad Pitt following their custody battle....
10 hours ago
“My Vote Is For Nikkah” – Mathira Opposes Malala Yousafzai’s Anti-Marriage Remarks

Mathira Khan, one of the boldest celebrities, has expressed her views on...
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram
11 hours ago
Shaniera Wishes Wasim Akram A Very Happy Birthday With A Lovely Note

Former national cricket team captain Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram has penned an...
Brad Pitt
11 hours ago
Brad Pitt says his first priority is his children’s well-being

Brad Pitt opened up about his concern about his children as he...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...