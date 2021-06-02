Malala Yousafzai Graces Cover Of British Fashion Magazine Vogue

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize-winning Pakistani student and social activist, graced the cover of the British fashion magazine Vogue.

Yesterday, Malala shared a photo on the cover of a fashion magazine in which she tweeted, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

In an interview with Vogue, Malala said, “Dupatta is the identity of our Pashtun culture, which shows where we belong. When we Pashtun or Pakistani girls wear our cultural dress, we are considered oppressed, silent.” So I want to tell everyone that you can be your own voice in your own culture.