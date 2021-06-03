Double Click 728 x 90
Maya Ali Serves Major Wardrobe Inspo In This Lime Green Summer Outfit

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 10:23 am
Maya Ali Instagram

Pakistani showbiz’s talented actress Maya Ali is serving her fans major on-point glamour in this lime green summer outfit and undoubtedly she just nailed the look.

Taking to Instagram, Maya Ali effortlessly channels some wardrobe inspo for her fans with a meaningful caption.

“There is nothing stronger than a woman who has rebuilt herself,” the caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The actress finished off her look with solid copper studs and pencil stilettos to add more charm to her beauty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The post has garnered immense love reacts within no time and fans are simply gushing over Maya’s timeless beauty.

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

By the passing time, Maya has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

She actress has gone from being waifish and skinny to lean muscular. However, her style is still modest and laid back, just more mature.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf  Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

Currently, she is seen in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar in the leading role.

