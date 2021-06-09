Double Click 728 x 90
Meghan Markle extended hand to Kate Middleton about reconciliation

Hina Masood

09th Jun, 2021. 02:15 pm
Meghan Markle

Since Meghan Markle married into the Middleton family, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been famously feuding.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry had been in the headlines since a few weeks because of their controversy. It appears that all of that is changing as reports claim that the former actress reached out to her estranged sister-in-law in an attempt to get her back on her side in order to mend the growing gap between her and the other royals.

Meghan went to Kate “with her tail between her legs,” according to a report by Mirror Online, after her and Prince Harry’s multiple bombshell revelations rocked the Palace recently.

“Meghan’s fearful of losing her title, and the repercussions of Harry’s statements about the Royals in his recent Apple TV+ documentary with Oprah Winfrey,” the source said.

“She’s secretly reached out to Kate, as she knows that the only hope they can have of smoothing things over with the family is to get Kate on their side,” they went on to say.

“Kate would rather stay out of any ‘secret talks’, as she fears anything she says could be used against her. But she wants peace and civility, especially seeing how much pain this caused William, Charles and the Queen,” added the insider.

“Her only words of wisdom for Meghan and Harry are to stop once and for all with the public outbursts,” they shared.

