Minal, Ahsan serving major retro-couple vibes in these pictures from their engagement

Showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who recently got hitched, made their bond more official and strong as they exchanged rings in a star-studded ceremony.

Both Minal and Ahsan took to social media to announce the happy news with fans and followers. They also shared some gorgeous photos from their engagement ceremony.

On her auspicious day, Minal was looking drop-dead gorgeous in light green hand-embroidered traditional dress that glorified her desi charm. Meanwhile, her fiancé Mohsin Ikram looked dashing in an all-white ensemble.

In an adorable picture, doing rounds all over social media, the couple is serving some major retro-couple vibes in this picture from their engagement photo-shoot.

The Jalan actress took to her Instagram to share the lovely picture. “Minal Ahsan,” she wrote.

On the other hand, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also took to his Instagram and shared multiple adorable snaps with his wife-to-be.

The new celebrity couple left fans elated over the news of their engagement. However, soon after the pictures went viral online, fellow celebs friends and family members began to extend heartfelt prayers to the new couple.

They gushed over the beautiful couple and sent in best wishes for them in the comments section.

Pakistani showbiz stars Sara Ali, Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly were also present at Minal’s engagement.

Note that the couple got engaged after confirming that they are dating in November last year following Minal’s 22nd birthday.