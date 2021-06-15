Double Click 728 x 90
Minal and Ahsan are fed up of being tagged on social media

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 04:47 pm
Minal and Ahsan

The ‘Jalan’ actress Minal Khan is apparently fed up with being tagged on social media by a large number of fans after her engagement.

The actress was tagged by her fans in various videos and photos on social media on which she expressed her liking and love.

Now the actress has changed her account settings and blocked her Instagram account from being tagged in any post.

Minal Khan was severely criticized for her post engagement party. Users are saying that the actress turned off the tag option instead of having to explain the video which went viral from the party.

