Minal Khan looks ravishing in this formal attire

Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Minal Khan‘s recent picture has gone viral on all social media platforms.

The actress has posted a stunning photo of herself on the photo and video sharing app Instagram which is being well received by the fans.

Minal Khan’s picture is being liked by fans and a series of appreciative comments are also being made on the picture of the actress.

The actress can be seen dressed in a formal attire in the photo shared on Instagram and her look is complete with the party make-up she is wearing.

It should be noted that actress Minal Khan has recently got engaged to actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.