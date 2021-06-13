Double Click 728 x 90
Minal Khan Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Engagement Ceremony

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jun, 2021. 04:09 pm
Minal Khan engagement

Actress Minal Khan has recently shared more gorgeous pictures from her dreamy engagement ceremony, in which both Minal and Ahsan Mohsin were giving major retro-couple vibes.

Taking to Instagram, Minal, along with the stunning snaps also extended thankfulness for all the prayers and wishes she received from her fan base, fellow celebs and family.

I wanna thank all the beautiful people who made my day just as I imagined it to be,” she wrote. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

The new celebrity couple made their bond stronger as they exchanged rings in a star-studded ceremony.

Both Minal and Ahsan took to social media to announce the happy news with fans and followers. They also shared some gorgeous photos from their engagement ceremony.

On her auspicious day, Minal was looking drop-dead gorgeous in light green hand-embroidered traditional dress that glorified her desi charm. Meanwhile, her fiancé Mohsin Ikram looked dashing in an all-white ensemble.

In an adorable picture, doing rounds all over social media, the couple is serving some major retro-couple vibes in this picture from their engagement photo-shoot.

The Jalan actress took to her Instagram to share the lovely picture. “Minal Ahsan,” she wrote.
v

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

The new celebrity couple left fans elated over the news of their engagement. However, soon after the pictures went viral online, fellow celebs friends and family members began to extend heartfelt prayers to the new couple.

They gushed over the beautiful couple and sent in best wishes for them in the comments section.

