Minal Khan Shows Us How To Rock A Stunning Polka Dot Skirt

Pakistan’s emerging actress Minal Khan, who has won hearts with her stellar acting skills, proves that she is a complete manifestation of grace and elegance.

Taking to Twitter, Minal has shared a stunning snap donning a delicately crafted top with organza sleeves and a polka-dot skirt.

The actress finished off her look with solid silver jewellery and pencil stilettos to add more charm to her beauty.

Take A Look:

Earlier, the newly-engaged actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have shared a happy selfie together for their fans.

Minal and Ahsan all smiled for a selfie on Instagram as they attended a birthday party.

The couple hitched in a low-key ceremony with selected friends and fans as the attendees.

Both Minal and Ahsan left fans elated over the news of their engagement after they shared adorable snaps from their Baat Pakki ceremony.

The photos had sparked a wave of positive reaction from her fans who showered the happy couple with love and prayers.