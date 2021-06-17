Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mrs.Falak’s latest clicks make rounds on the internet

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 11:37 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Mrs. Falak

Pictures of the famous Pakistani showbiz industry actress Sarah Khan, popularly known as Mrs. Falak, have gone viral on social media since she shared them to her Instagram account.

Actress Sarah Khan has posted her photos on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a skin colored wrap over a black tank top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The photo posted by Sarah Khan in a simple look on Instagram is being liked by fans.

It should be noted that actress Sarah Khan keeps sharing her recent beautiful photos with the fans on which thousands of likes and appreciative comments pour from her fans within minutes.

Sarah and Falak are undoubtedly couple goals as the singer is always seen busy presenting beautiful flowers to his wife.

They are the happiest newly marrieds we’ve seen in a long time. However, it seems like the couple is going to welcome a third member in the family as the singer hinted at his wife’s pregnancy.

However, in a recent interview, Sarah Khan shared her sweet desire of having twins and said, “Whoever I welcome must be healthy, that’s all I want.”

Regarding the name of the first child, the actress added, “Falak and I will name our first child together. As I have many sisters and I like girls very much.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Atif Aslam interesting information
2 hours ago
Atif Aslam discloses some interesting information regarding his tête-à-tête

According to the leading Pakistani and world renowned singer Atif Aslam, his...
Prince Charles
2 hours ago
Prince Charles unable to handle Prince Harry’s harsh criticism

In his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry accused...
Minal Khan formal
3 hours ago
Minal Khan looks ravishing in this formal attire

Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Minal Khan's recent picture has gone viral on...
Josh O'Connor
3 hours ago
“I suppose I do feel defensive in a certain way”, Josh O’Connor

The British actor, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the Netflix...
Jane Fonda
3 hours ago
Jane Fonda broke into tears after hearing Demi Lovato’s story

Jane Fonda, an American actress, and political activist broke down into tears...
Yumna Zaidi
4 hours ago
I keep a safe distance with co-stars in real life & in reel life, Yumna Zaidi

Actress Yumna Zaidi has said that the distance set with her co-stars...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

51 seconds ago
Euro 2020: Russia’s Mario Fernandes Hospitalized After Suffering Spinal Injury

Russia's defending champion Mario Fernandes was hospitalized on Wednesday with a suspected...
Homes of the Homeless
55 seconds ago
Homes of the homeless

More than 50,000 people lose homes in Karachi to clear two major...
Prime Minister Imran electoral voting system
19 mins ago
“Use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging during elections”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) directed for early fulfilment...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
58 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 17th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...