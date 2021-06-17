Mrs.Falak’s latest clicks make rounds on the internet

Pictures of the famous Pakistani showbiz industry actress Sarah Khan, popularly known as Mrs. Falak, have gone viral on social media since she shared them to her Instagram account.

Actress Sarah Khan has posted her photos on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a skin colored wrap over a black tank top.

The photo posted by Sarah Khan in a simple look on Instagram is being liked by fans.

It should be noted that actress Sarah Khan keeps sharing her recent beautiful photos with the fans on which thousands of likes and appreciative comments pour from her fans within minutes.

Sarah and Falak are undoubtedly couple goals as the singer is always seen busy presenting beautiful flowers to his wife.

They are the happiest newly marrieds we’ve seen in a long time. However, it seems like the couple is going to welcome a third member in the family as the singer hinted at his wife’s pregnancy.

However, in a recent interview, Sarah Khan shared her sweet desire of having twins and said, “Whoever I welcome must be healthy, that’s all I want.”

Regarding the name of the first child, the actress added, “Falak and I will name our first child together. As I have many sisters and I like girls very much.”