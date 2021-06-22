Mujadid Sabri appeals for prayers for his deceased grandfather Mehmood Sabri

Mujadid Amjad Sabri, son of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, has appealed for forgiveness for his youngest grandfather Haji Mehmood Farid Sabri.

Referring to the demise of Haji Mehmood Sabri on Instagram, he said, “My younger grandfather has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers.”

In another story, Mujadid Amjad Sabri said that Haji Mehmood Sabri was a Sufi Qawwal and an important member of the Sabri Brothers.

Mujadid Amjad Sabri said in his Instagram story that he was the younger brother of Haji Ghulam Farid Sabri and Haji Maqbool Ahmed Sabri.

Haji Mahmood Sabri, a world-renowned qawwal from the Indian subcontinent, passed away in Karachi today. He was the uncle of the late Amjad Sabri.

Haji Mehmood Sabri was buried in the Paposh Nagar Cemetery in the Karachi Central district.

His qawwalis were well received across the globe, including Germany and several European countries.

He organized many programs in Europe to collect donations for The Namal Institute located in Mianwali District, Punjab which was established by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The funds collected were sent home after the many programs hosted in Europe.