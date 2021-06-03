Mathira Khan, one of the boldest celebrities, has expressed her views on Malala Yousafzai’s recent remarks on marriage and partnership.

“No matter how modern I am I’ll always teach my kids to go for nikkah and committing yourself in marriage is healthy,” shared Mathira.

She said she will always teach her kids to go for nikkah and also teach them that committing themselves in marriage is healthy and one should always be there for the partner and help each other grow, she posted in one of her stories.

Mathira clearly expressed her vote is for nikkah. “Being married is a blessing, sometimes marriages do not work out but it’s ok. Allah will bring someone special for you,” the TV host assured.

“Yes I have been divorced but I still believe in marriage again when I find the right guy,” she continued by adding, “So please stop telling me I am divorced, so what, no big deal it did not work, out no problem, she said.

“It is better to be happy alone than be sad and depressed in a broken marriage, concluded the mother of one.

However, her remarks came after the youngest Nobel Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, whose views on marriage came out as a surprise for many of us.

“You know, on social media, everyone’s sharing their relationship stories, and you get worried…If you can trust someone or not, [and] how can you be sure.”

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Like most Pakistani mothers, hers is suitably horrified at her daughter’s opinions. “My mum is like, ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful,” said Malala.

Furthermore, Mathira, in another Instagram story, advised Malala to guide her generation about marriage and remarked that signing nikkah papers is not like “buying a plot”.

“I love her cover for sure,” said Mathira. “However, Malala please you should be trying to teach this generation about marriage. Moreover, getting the nikkah done is sunnah too it’s not about signing a paper you are not buying a plot,” shared Mathira. “It’s about praying and getting your new beginning blessed in a proper way,” she expressed.

On the other hand, Yousafzai’s views about not signing the marriage papers have caused an uproar on social media and they turned out to be fumed at her.