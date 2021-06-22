Osman Khalid Butt reacts to Imran Khan’s statement about women’s dressing

Osman Khalid Butt, Pakistani film, television and theatre actor, reacted to Prime Minister Imran Khan‘s statement regarding women’s clothing and how men aren’t robots.

Osman Khalid Butt in response to Imran Khan’s statement said that rape is not about clothes but rather a depiction of toxic masculinity.

“’Is it [a woman wearing very few clothes] really going to provoke acts of sexual violence?’ ‘It depends which society you live in!’ If that isn’t a damning indictment of our society I don’t know what is,” wrote the actor in his tweet.

'It depends which society you live in!' If that isn't a damning indictment of our society I don't know what is.

“Of course men aren’t robots,” Osman Khalid Butt wrote in a series of tweets. “Yes, there is desire, temptation, attraction.”

The actor wrote that the increasing incidents of rape is not about one’s clothes but about the dominance of power that can destroy any woman, child or man.

Osman Khalid Butt said, “This is a highly uncivilized act which should not be accepted in any society.”

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking about the incidents of obscenity and sexual abuse in the country in an interview on American TV on Monday said that men are not robots, men’s emotions are inflamed by short dresses women wear.

Imran Khan’s statement has met with strong reactions from social media users. Social media users hold divided opinions on the issue.

Imran Khan cleared out that he never said that women should wear burqa, the idea of ​​women’s veil is to avoid misbehavior on men’s part in the society.